Moce to face defending champs in semi-final

The Moce side from Lau continues its unbeaten run in the Easter Cricket Championship and is one of the favorites to win the title.

The side defeated Oneata yesterday by 49 runs in the quarter-final at Albert Park in Suva.

Moce will meet defending champions Suva Warriors in the semi-final today.

Last week Moce defeated the Warriors in pool play, however, they know today Suva will be determined to make the final.

Team captain Maika Kamikamica says their performances show they mean business.

‘We are here on a mission, the team left Moce with the aim of winning the Easter Shield because we already have the Association Cup at home’.

Moce will take on Suva Warriors at 11am today in the semi-final at Albert Park.

In another semi-final, Ono-I-Lau faces Suva Crusaders.