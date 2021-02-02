Moce bowls Suva out in upset win

The Moce team from Lau is the new champion of Cricket Fiji’s Association Cup challenge after beating Suva yesterday at Albert Park.

Moce was the first challenger but never gave Suva any chance to settle in the match and their 199 runs was enough as the much favored capital city side fell short with 152 runs all out.

Sekove Finau of Moce who was later named man of the match claimed four wickets for 22 runs in six overs which made the difference in the match.

Moce played with a lot of passion knowing that many back home in Lau were getting their lives back together following Tropical Cyclone Yasa, however, the players were sent by their loved ones and chief to come and play.

It’s their passion for the sport that has brought them to the main land despite situation back home and Moce team manager Tikiko Vulaca says they were determined against Suva.

‘It means much to the team because it comes with the blessing of the chief,indeed Moce this is the sport they normally play in Moce, its cricket and they love their cricket, they came in two weeks ago and they’ve been preparing for the last week or so in Suva.

Cricket Fiji chief executive Alex Konrote says many didn’t expect Moce to topple Suva.

‘After TC Yasa they were not sure they’d come but for the sake of cricket they all got together and supported by the Ramasi, Moce has made it here with the request as soon as play they return to help with their rebuilding in the village.

The Moce team is made up of players from the village, only two players are based here in Suva.

The next challenger next month will be Ono-i-Lau.