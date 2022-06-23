Marist is cricket champs

Marist Brothers High School has scooped the Cricket Fiji Southern Zone Fiji Secondary Schools title after beating Queen Victoria School by two runs in the final.

The side batted first and scored 49 runs with the fall of five wickets.

Queen Victoria School chased and scored 47 runs.

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Sitiveni Rokoro says it has been a successful season with six weeks of intense competition from schools.

“We see the culmination of six weeks of competition, with the finals today and the third and fourth playoff, overall we’ve noted an improvement of cricket skills of all the participating schools, across the board batting and bowling, from all the schools that played yesterday in the plate final and today that we have witnessed in the cup final. The tight game in the final, we have noted that it is worthy of a final”

Rokoro adds this year’s sees the revival of cricket for the boys after 10 years and next year will be a bigger one.