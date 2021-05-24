Mammoth task for Australia against unbeaten Pakistan

Australia is tasked with doing something that no other side has managed so far at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, beating Pakistan.

The two sides meet in the second semi-final in Dubai tomorrow and the winner to play New Zealand in the final on Monday.

But if Australia are to get there they will have to find a way past the form team of the tournament in Babar Azam’s Pakistan.

Article continues after advertisement

Group Two winners Pakistan dismantled India in their opening match of the tournament to set the tone for an outstanding campaign, following that up with another comfortable win over their potential final opponents New Zealand.



[Source: T20]

Meanwhile, no team has won an ICC T20 World Cup going through a tournament unbeaten.

You can watch the T20 highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.