Lyon's five-wicket haul leads Australia to Test series victory

Australia claimed a 115-run victory in the third and final Test to book their first series over Pakistan.

After the opening two Tests both ended in draws, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took 5-83 to help bowl out the hosts for 235 in yesterday’s final session. Opener Imam-ul-Haq’s 70 raised Pakistan hopes of a third draw but they lost their final five wickets for 22 runs.

Australia is touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998.

The Baggy Greens had recently refused to travel to the country because of concerns surrounding their security.

And after two entertaining drawn Test matches, the tourists triumphed in the decider.