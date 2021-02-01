Lutu aim for national selection

Hoping to be the first cricketer from Kabara to make it to the Fiji national men’s team, Peni Lutu has had to make many sacrifices.

Lutu gave up school last year, to provide for parents back in the village.

Through cricket, the 20-year-old was able to find his calling, and one day hopes to don the national jumper.

For any young cricketer coming from the islands to national level competition, the aim is to play for the people they love.

“All I think about when I am on the field is the sacrifices that my parents and the village of Kabara have made for us, and that is what is driving me to do better in every game.”

Kabara Cricket rep Peni Lutu says he is here to prove himself in the competition and make it to the national squad.

“I am trying my best to join the national squad. And with this tournament, I hope to improve my skills and get scouted by the national coach and his officials.”

14 teams are part of the competition which continues today at Suva’s Albert Park.

There are two pools of seven teams and the final will be played on April 9th.