Low turnout in first cricket comp

Despite a slow start to its 2021 season, Cricket Fiji anticipates a busy year ahead.

Cricket Fiji kicked-off their first competition, the Suva T20 club meet on Saturday with only four teams.

President Alex Konrote says this is not a concern for them as during this period players would normally return from their respective villages.

He says numbers are expected to increase in the coming events.

“This normally happens every year during Christmas and New Year where a lot of our players go back to their islands so depending on the boat schedules, they come back a week late, nothing to do with Yasa except for the Army team. For now, we’ll just put our heads down and get through till March when we start our nationals.”

At the moment, Konrote says up next on their calendar is the national club championship scheduled to be held in March, which will be used as a platform to scout players for the national side.