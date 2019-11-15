Local tournaments to follow ICC new regulations

Cricket Fiji has also introduced regulations to align themselves with the ICC directive in light of the current pandemic.

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) banned the use of saliva to shine the ball and re-introduced non-neutral umpires for bilateral series, Cricket Fiji President Alex Konrote says they have made their own proposal to the Fiji National Sports Commission on this matter.

This Konrote adds is part of interim playing regulations to tackle the threat posed by COVID-19.

“We set up a new list of regulations for the Fiji tournament which has been submitted to the Fiji National Sports Commission and once that has been approved and government is happy with our approach. Then we will look to have a meeting with our stakeholders and associations.”

Having suffered a major setback with the cancellation of school competitions, Cricket Fiji says it will continue with development at grassroot level.