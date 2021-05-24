Home

Cricket

Liam Livingstone fit and fine

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 20, 2021 12:12 pm
England’s all-rounder Liam Livingstone [Source: The Indian Express]

England’s all-rounder Liam Livingstone is fine and fully fit after injuring a finger during the team’s warm-up game before the T20 World Cup.

Livingstone left the field after dropping Ishan Kishan on the mid-wicket boundary in the 16th over of India’s pursuit of 189 in Dubai yesterday.

The team’s captain says all members of the 15-man squad are available for Friday’s warm-up game against New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

England start their campaign against defending champions West Indies on Saturday at 2am.

You can watch the highlights of the T20 World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

[Source: BBC Sport]

