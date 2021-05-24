Liam Livingstone fit and fine

England’s all-rounder Liam Livingstone is fine and fully fit after injuring a finger during the team’s warm-up game before the T20 World Cup.

Livingstone left the field after dropping Ishan Kishan on the mid-wicket boundary in the 16th over of India’s pursuit of 189 in Dubai yesterday.

The team’s captain says all members of the 15-man squad are available for Friday’s warm-up game against New Zealand.

England start their campaign against defending champions West Indies on Saturday at 2am.

You can watch the highlights of the T20 World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

[Source: BBC Sport]