[Photo: Supplied]

Lakeba Cricket secured the 10th challenge for the Association cup defeating Komo at Albert Park in Suva.

Komo batted first and scored 190 runs all out in the 42nd over before Lakeba scored 191 runs in 25.4 overs with the fall of 4 wickets.

Lakeba won by 6 wickets.

The challenge will continue in the coming weeks.