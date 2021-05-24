Home

Cricket

Kohli may entirely give up captaincy role

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 13, 2021 3:25 pm
[Source: Google]

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri says Virat Kohli might give up the captaincy role in other formats after doing so in the T20 version.

Kohli did this so he could deal with the intense pressure associated with his profession.

Shastri’s tenure with the Indian team ended with an early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the men’s T20 World Cup final gets underway on Monday at 2am between Australia and New Zealand.

You can watch the highlights of the final on FBC TV and FBC Sports channel.

 

[Source: times of India]

