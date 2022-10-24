Kohli lost for words after win over Pakistan

[Source: t20worldcup.com]

India Cricket captain Virat Kohli says is lost for words after his match winning knock against Pakistan.

Kohli played yet another unbelievable knock in a run chase against Pakistan as India made their way to a four-wicket win in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

India looked in no position to win the match while chasing 160 but Kohli brought them back into the match with a brilliant stand of 113 with Hardik Pandya, who played a vital knock of 40 from 37 deliveries as well.