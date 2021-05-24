Home

Cricket

Kiwis eye semi-final spot

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 3, 2021 4:40 pm
[Source: NZ Cricket]

New Zealand’s World Cup fate will be decided in the next five days as Kane Williamson’s side face three matches in quick succession as Group 2 races to a conclusion.

The Black Caps produced a superb performance to beat India last time out and keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals well and truly alive.

But now the focus switches to the match against Scotland, who go into the clash in Dubai searching for their first win of the Super 12 stage.

Article continues after advertisement

The two teams clash tonight at 10pm while at 2am tomorrow, India faces Afghanistan.

You can watch the highlights of the T20 World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

[Source: t20worldcup.com]

