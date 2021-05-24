Khawaja's hundred give Australia the control

Usman Khawaja scored a classy century to put Australia on top as England toiled on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

Khawaja, playing his first Test since 2019, produced a well-crafted 137 as Australia declared on 416-8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 35-year-old left-hander received good support from Steve Smith with 67 and Mitchell Starc, who made an unbeaten 34.

Stuart Broad claimed a fine 5-101, including bowling Khawaja late in the day, but Australia held on to make England face a tricky 20 minutes with the bat.

Zak Crawley was caught in the slips off a Starc no-ball in the penultimate over before England closed on 13-0.

There were familiar problems for England, with Joe Root dropping Khawaja on 28 off Jack Leach, who again struggled for rhythm.

Ben Stokes also pulled up with a side injury midway through an over in the morning session and did not bowl for the rest of the day, despite returning to field.

England is facing a tough task on a pitch that has begun to show variable bounce and with a batting line-up that is yet to pass 300 in the series.