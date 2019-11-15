Kane Williamson takes top batting spot

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has overtaken Australia’s Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli to top the ICC Test batting rankings.

It is the first time since 2015 that Williamson has held the top spot.

He has scored a career-best 251 and 129 in two Tests this month.

Kohli remains second overall, while Smith’s poor start to the Australian summer has seen him drop to third – the first time since November 2015 he has been outside the top two.