Cricket

Ireland on course for Super 12

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 19, 2021 4:03 am
[Source: ICC/TWITTER]

Curtis Campher starred for Ireland as they dispatch the Netherlands by seven wickets in their Group A T20 World Cup match.

Campher took four wickets in four balls in the tenth over of the innings after the Netherlands had won the toss and chosen to bat to first.

Ireland posted a target of 107 for three in 15.1 overs with Paul Stirling remaining unbeaten after smashing 30 in 39 balls.

Gareth Delany top-scored with a knock of 44 in 29 balls.

Ireland move top of Group A, with the first two teams in each group qualifying for the Super 12 stage.

[Source: t20worldcup.com]

