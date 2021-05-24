Ireland Cricket through to World Cup

Ireland beat hosts Oman by 56 runs in the T20 World Cup Qualifier semi-final.

The win books Ireland’s place for the tournament proper in Australia later this year.

Ireland recovered from losing openers Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie in the third over to post a score of 165-7, Gareth Delany top-scoring with 47.

In reply, Oman struggled to keep their run rate up as they were all out for 109 with nine balls remaining.

Shoaib Khan scored 30 for the hosts, while Simi Singh took 3-20 for Ireland.

The United Arab Emirates also booked their ticket to Australia by beating Nepal by 68 runs in the other semi-final.

Having assured qualification, Ireland and the UAE will meet in the qualifier final on Thursday.

The Irish will be making their seventh straight appearance in the T20 World Cup, having only missed the inaugural edition in 2007.