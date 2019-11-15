International Competition for 2020 off the table

Cricket Fiji will not participate in any international competitions for the rest of the year.

This has come about due to the international governing body, the ICC, cancelling and postponing tournaments until further notice.

Until international competitions resume, Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote says they will focus on developing the national team through the Higher Performance Unit.

“The international front for the rest of 2020, highly unlikely we will have any international tournaments. But we will still prepare the nationals squads with the High performance Unit.”

If the 2020 to 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific is not held as planned, Konrote says ICC have an alternative way of picking the winner.