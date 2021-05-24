Injury issues a worry for England captain

England captain Eoin Morgan believes his side’s injury issues have leveled the playing field ahead of tomorrow’s semi-final meeting with New Zealand.

England and New Zealand will resume their white-ball rivalry in Abu Dhabi in the first of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals.

But Morgan will be without opening batter Jason Roy, who became the latest England player to be ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Article continues after advertisement

England had already lost regular T20 starters Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran prior to the tournament, and have since lost Tymal Mills and now Roy during the World Cup.

Morgan believes those absences mean his team are not clear favorites to beat New Zealand, despite being the top-ranked T20I side in the world and reaching the final four by topping Group 1.

England battles New Zealand at 2am tomorrow in the first semi-final.

The second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia will be at the same time on Friday.

You can watch the highlights of the T20 World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

[Source: t20worldcup.com]