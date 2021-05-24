Injured captain misses second Test

India captain Virat Kohli is out of the second Test against South Africa, which began on Monday, with a back spasm.

With regular vice-captain Rohit Sharma already missing the series with injury, KL Rahul is standing in as skipper, with Hanuma Vihari coming into the XI.

Rahul won the toss and chose to bat at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Article continues after advertisement

Last month, Kohli was removed as India’s one-day international captain, and with Sharma injured, Rahul will also lead the side in the ODIs which follow this Test series.