India’s World Cup win under investigation over Sri Lanka fixing allegations

A criminal investigation is now underway in Sri Lanka following allegations the 2011 cricket World Cup final was “sold” to India.

Former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage claimed earlier this month that Sri Lanka sold the match to ensure an Indian victory.

Local media reports said former Sri Lankan skipper and chief selector for the 2011 finals, Aravinda de Silva, was summoned for an interview with investigators on Tuesday.

After starting strongly, Sri Lanka lost the final at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium by six wickets.

Sri Lanka batted first and scored 6-274 off 50 overs. They appeared in a commanding position when Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar was out for 18.

But India turned the game dramatically, thanks in part to poor fielding and bowling by Sri Lanka, who were led by Kumar Sangakkara.

Sangakkara said the former Sri Lanka sports minister Aluthgamage should share his allegations with the global governing body the International Cricket Council.

[Source: FOX Sports]