India wins Twenty20 series against Black Caps

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 20, 2021 6:00 am
Captain Rohit Sharma guided India to victory in Ranchi. Source:stuff.co.nz]

India has won the Twenty20 international series against New Zealand this morning.

This is after the Black Caps slipped and slid to a T20 international series defeat as India’s captain Rohit Sharma powered his side to a seven-wicket victory in game two.

New Zealand was well short of a competitive total when posting 153-6 and with the night-time dew making it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball it was always going to be tough to defend.

Article continues after advertisement

India openers KL Rahul (65 off 49) and Sharma (55 off 36) plundered 117 to set up the victory and despite skipper Tim Southee’s two wickets in four balls in the 16th over, the hosts got home with 16 balls to spare.

It was a third successive defeat for the Kiwis, all when batting first since they won five straight to make the T20 World Cup final against Australia.

Kane Williamson was again a key absentee as he rests for next week’s two-test series, with Glenn Phillips their top scorer with 34 as they couldn’t kick on from a solid start.

It leaves Monday’s game three in Kolkata as a dead rubber, the Black Caps’ final T20 international of the year as they switch focus to the tests as World Test Championship title holders.

[Source:stuff.co.nz]

 

