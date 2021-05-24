Home

India on track for semi-final spot

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 6, 2021 5:39 am

India is still in contention to reach the Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals after brutally thrashing Scotland by eight wickets in Dubai last night.

India required a big margin of victory and was able to dismiss Scotland for just 85 off 17.4 overs, with the superb Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja both taking 3-15.

KL Rahul clattered 50 off 18 balls and Rohit Sharma hit 30 off 16 as India reached 89-2 in just 6.3 overs.

Article continues after advertisement

The win was crucial as it takes India’s net run-rate above both New Zealand’s and Afghanistan’s in Group 2.

New Zealand, who beat Namibia earlier on Friday, are two points above India and Afghanistan, so will progress if they beat Afghanistan on Sunday and join leaders Pakistan in the semi-finals.

