India on the brink of elimination at T20 World Cup

India finds itself on the brink of elimination after just two T20 World Cup matches.

This follows its defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand.

India’s likeliest road to the semi-finals is registering big wins over each of their next three opponents while hoping Afghanistan beat New Zealand by the barest of margins.

A loss in its next game would end India’s hopes, with both Pakistan and Afghanistan uncatchable on six points.

Tonight, South Africa faces Bangladesh at 10pm while Pakistan and Namibia clash at 2am tomorrow.

You can watch the highlights of the T20 Cricket World Cup on FBC TV and FBC Sports.

[Source: t20worldcup.com]