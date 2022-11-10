India on a mission

India Cricket team [Source: T20/Twitter]

India is the only team to have won four matches in the Super 12 stage at the ICC T20 World Cup.

The pressure to go on to a reunion with Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday’s final will be high.

The only debate for India is whether to play Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik.

Pant can upset Adil Rashid being a left-hand batter but Karthik is the finisher who can hit from ball one.

India captain Rohit Sharma says they know England is dangerous so they have to be in their best form to win.

India faces India at 8 pm tonight.