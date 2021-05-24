Cricket
India leads West Indies in T20
February 17, 2022 7:46 am
[Source: India cricket/twitter]
India has beaten West Indies in an easy six-wicket win to give them a 1-nil lead in the T20 in Kolkata today.
Suryakumar Yadav starred for India and played a responsible unbeaten knock of 34 in India’s victory.
Debutant Ravi Bishnoi overcame a nervy start on debut and then let rip his wrong’uns to give India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
💬 💬 “Very happy with his first game for India. He has got a very bright future.” #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 lauds @bishnoi0056 following his superb performance on debut. 👏 👏#INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/YmxUF2JYrY
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2022
Bishnoi bowled four overs full of wrong’uns, to help India restrict West Indies to 157 for 7, despite Nicholas Pooran’s half-century.
Rohit Sharma who hit 40 of the 63 runs India had scored in the powerplay.
.@surya_14kumar and Venkatesh Iyer take #TeamIndia home with a 6-wicket win in the 1st T20I.
Scorecard – https://t.co/dSGcIkX1sx #INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/jfrJo0fsR3
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2022