Cricket

India leads West Indies in T20

@BBCWorld
February 17, 2022 7:46 am
[Source: India cricket/twitter]

India has beaten West Indies in an easy six-wicket win to give them a 1-nil lead in the T20 in Kolkata today.

Suryakumar Yadav starred for India and played a responsible unbeaten knock of 34 in India’s victory.

Debutant Ravi Bishnoi overcame a nervy start on debut and then let rip his wrong’uns to give India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.



Bishnoi bowled four overs full of wrong’uns, to help India restrict West Indies to 157 for 7, despite Nicholas Pooran’s half-century.

Rohit Sharma who hit 40 of the 63 runs India had scored in the powerplay.

