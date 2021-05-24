India leads West Indies in T20

India has beaten West Indies in an easy six-wicket win to give them a 1-nil lead in the T20 in Kolkata today.

Suryakumar Yadav starred for India and played a responsible unbeaten knock of 34 in India’s victory.

Debutant Ravi Bishnoi overcame a nervy start on debut and then let rip his wrong’uns to give India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Very happy with his first game for India. He has got a very bright future." India captain lauds Bishnoi following his superb performance on debut.

Bishnoi bowled four overs full of wrong’uns, to help India restrict West Indies to 157 for 7, despite Nicholas Pooran’s half-century.

Rohit Sharma who hit 40 of the 63 runs India had scored in the powerplay.