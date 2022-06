[Source: kreedon.com]

India has kept its series outing alive with a 48-run win over South Africa in the T20 International.

The players responded well and carved out a comfortable win.

South Africa was chasing 180 for a series win but failed to get the start they wanted as the Indian spinners proved too strong.

Sri Lanka will face Australia later today for the One Day International.

