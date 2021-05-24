India-Fiji T20 series starts

Home

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 8, 2022 4:00 pm

Suva Cricket Association together with the Indian High Commission has organized a weekly India-Fiji T20 Cricket tournament which will until June.
There are 12 teams participating in this inaugural event.

Cricket Fiji President, Sumanta Rout says the response from local teams has been positive.

He adds the competition will help prepare the national players for the upcoming games

“On behalf of that, the high commissioner wants to host this year’s cricket match in memory”

The competition ends on 11th June.

