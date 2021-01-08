India deny Australia to secure memorable draw

India showed incredible cheek to bat out the final day in a memorable draw with Australia in the third Test and take a thrilling series into a decider.

India resumed on 98-2, chasing an unlikely 407 to win.

Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine dropped three crucial catches and engaged in sledging that drew criticism during and after the game.

Article continues after advertisement

A frustrated Paine had a barbed exchange with Ravichandran Ashwin that was picked up by the stump microphone.

The series remains level at 1-1 heading into the fourth and final Test in Brisbane starting on the 15th of this month.

Although fascinating, the third Test will also be remembered for allegations of racist abuse against India players by members of the crowd at the SCG.