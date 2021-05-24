Cricket
India defeats West Indies in first ODI
BBC Sport
February 7, 2022 5:00 am
[Source: NDTV Sports]
India beat West Indies by six wickets after bowling the tourists out for 176 in the first one-day international.
West Indies slumped to 79-7 before Jason Holder made 57 to drag his side up to a respectable total.
Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar shared seven wickets in what was India’s 1,000th ODI.
In reply, new skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 60 after sharing an 84-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan as India cruised home in the 28th over.
The second game of the three-match series will take place on Wednesday at the same venue.
