India defeats Australia in five day cricket series

India pulled off an astonishing run-chase to inflict Australia’s first defeat

The visiting side won the fourth Test by three wickets.

Needing 328, a Brisbane record run-chase, the injury-hit tourists got home with three overs to spare.

Article continues after advertisement

Shubman Gill made 91 and Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 89.

They win the series 2-1, keeping the Border-Gavaskar they won in Australia two years ago.

It is perhaps one of the finest Test series wins by any away side, especially given the list of players unavailable to India by the time the final match was played.

That included captain and talisman Virat Kohli, who only played in the first Test before departing to be at the birth of his first child, a host of fast bowlers and first-choice spin pair Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

In addition to the absent players, India somehow recovered from being bowled out for 36 – their lowest total in Test cricket – in losing the series opener by eight wickets.

Proud to be a part of this unit 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bZZupXEAfE — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 19, 2021

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

The last couple of months have been surreal. My time with #TeamIndia has been the best of my life. Playing Test cricket for India was a dream. We have overcome many hurdles on this tour to win this series. Overwhelmed with your support.🙏🇮🇳 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/0n41k8j5h6 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) January 19, 2021

For all of us in 🇮🇳 & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn’t end of the world.

The spring stretches backward only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don’t forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off. pic.twitter.com/qqaTTAg9uW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

An indescribable feeling for an indestructible team. No matter what hardships came our way we made it through. Everyone played fearlessly and it was truly a treat to watch. A game to remember forever. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/kMuXBTEbkK — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 19, 2021