India Cricket coach tests positive of COVID-19

India has canceled today’s optional training session after another positive COVID-19 test result among their coaching staff.

Players have been told to stay in their hotel rooms after having fresh tests this morning.

The team’s spokesperson told BBC Sport everyone is being tested regularly.

Head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive during the fourth Test at The Oval, which India won by 157 runs.

India leads the five-Test series 2-1.

Three other members of the India backroom staff including, the bowling coach, fielding coach, and physiotherapist are in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Reports from Indian say the latest positive case was in close contact with the players in the last Test.

[Source: BBC Sport]