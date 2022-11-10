India cricket coach suggests changes

[Photo: NDTV Sports]

England and India will face off for the fourth time in a T20 World Cup when they meet tonight in the second semi-final.

The two have met on 22 occasions where India has emerged victorious in 12 matches while England managed to win 10 games.

Given the stats, India will head into the match with confidence but not complacency with head coach Rahul Dravid suggesting that he is open to making changes to his starting 11.

Dravid says Team India will pick their playing 11 based on the conditions on offer.

Tonight’s match starts at 8pm at Adelaide Oval with the winner to face Pakistan in the final.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets last night.