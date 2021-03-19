India beat England in series decider

England were beaten in a thrilling one-day series decider against India, despite Sam Curran’s heroic 95 not out.

Chasing 330, England looked beaten at 200-7 in the 31st over, only for Curran to keep them afloat by adding 57 with Adil Rashid and 60 with Mark Wood.

In an incredible five-ball spell from the end of the 48th over, Wood overturned being given out lbw, was dropped, and Curran was also put down.

Fourteen were needed from the final over in Pune. After Wood was run out, last man Reece Topley got the single that left Curran to get 12 from four balls.

As left-arm seamer T Natarajan held his nerve, Curran could only find the boundary once, leaving England seven runs short on 322-9 and India 2-1 series winners.

Wood had earlier played his part in bowling India out for 329, battling the heat to take 3-6 in two overs as the hosts lost their last four wickets for eight runs.

For once, England’s powerful top order failed to ignite the chase, with the tourists slipping to 95-4 against some skilful India pace bowling.

They were kept afloat by Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali, before Curran set up the grandstand finale.