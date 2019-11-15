India beat Australia to seal ODI series

Rohit Sharma’s century helped India secure a 2-1 series win over Australia with a seven-wicket victory in the third one-day international

Opener Rohit hit his 29th ODI ton to get India’s chase of 287 off to a fine start before falling for 119.

Captain Virat Kohli made 89 before he was bowled but Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 44 guided the hosts to 289-3 with 15 balls to spare in Bangalore.

Steve Smith earlier made 131 as Australia posted 286-9.

The victory capped a strong comeback from India in the series after they were thrashed by 10 wickets in the opening match.

An improved batting display helped them claim victory in the second ODI, while India’s seam bowlers were also particularly impressive here.

Mohammed Shami took 4-63 and Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless but conceded just 38 runs off his 10 overs as they prevented Australia from posting a total over 300 in the closing stages of their innings.

Smith made his first ODI ton in three years, striking 14 fours and one six in his 132-ball knock before he was dismissed by Shami.

Marnus Labuschagne was the only batsman to back up Smith’s knock as he hit 54 before he was removed by Ravindra Jadeja (2-44), with the left-arm spinner also dismissing fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who was promoted to number five, for a three-ball duck.

Australia’s opening bowlers Starc and Pat Cummins were ineffective as Rohit smashed eight fours and six sixes before falling to leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Kohli, who put on 137 with Rohit, looked on course for his 44th ODI ton before he was castled by Josh Hazlewood.

Yet the tourists could not rally as Iyer cracked 44 off 35 balls to wrap up the series win.