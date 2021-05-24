Historical win for Pakistan against India

History was created at the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup this morning after Pakistan beat India.

The Pakistanis defeated their neighbors by ten wickets in both teams’ first Super 12 game in the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan made history after beating India in a World Cup for the first time to move top of Group 2.

Set 152 to win, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan produced a batting masterclass to chase down the target without losing a wicket and with 13 balls remaining.

The loss is not only India’s first at a World Cup to Pakistan but is also their first-ever 10-wicket defeat in T20 internationals.