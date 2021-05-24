Home

Cricket

Hard fought win for Australia in T20

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 24, 2021 1:13 pm
[Source: BBC]

Australia made hard work hard today beating South Africa in a tense opening Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup.

The Australians who were chasing 119 to beat South Africa had Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade added an unbroken 40 as Australia won by five wickets with two balls to spare in Abu Dhabi.

Steve Smith made 35 from 34 balls after Australia slipped to 38-3.

Article continues after advertisement

South Africa earlier posted laboured to 118-9, Aiden Markram hitting a fluent 40 and Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc taking two wickets apiece.

In another game today England bowled defending champions West Indies out for 55 to start their campaign with a six-wicket win in Dubai.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

