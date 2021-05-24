Gutted Conway to also miss India tour

New Zealand’s Devon Conway is devastated at missing the T20 World Cup final against Australia.

Conway broke his right hand after striking his bat following his dismissal in their semi-final triumph.

New Zealand cricket chiefs said, after an X-ray confirmed a break to Conway’s fifth metacarpal on his right hand, that the 30-year-old batter would also miss the forthcoming tour to India.

Team coach Gary Stead says Conway was gutted by the news which will cost him a place in the final against Australia, who won the second semi- final against Pakistan.

The Kiwis take on Australia in the final of the T20 Men’s World Cup on Monday at 2am.

