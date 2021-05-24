Green-light given for fourth Ashes Test

The New South Wales government has declared the fourth Ashes Test will go ahead as scheduled at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

This guarantees players won’t be forced out of matches as close contacts and promising minimal disruptions.

Cricket Australia (CA) was able to breathe a sigh of relief yesterday when all players from Australia and England returned negative PCR tests to COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

There had been concerns that NSW’s close contact rules would force players into a week of isolation if they were near an infected person in a state that is averaging more than 6000 cases a day.

That had the potential to immediately kill off the Test if several players were close contacts and asked to isolate for a week under previous rules.

However, NSW Health’s claims on Tuesday, meaning that players would be treated the same as they were in Melbourne, and able to play on if they were close contacts.

[Source: TVNZ]