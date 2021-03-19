Former stars team up in Easter Cricket Championship

For the first time a team made of former national reps are taking part in the Cricket Fiji Easter Championship.

The team is in the competition to replace Rotuma who didn’t make it.

Former reps like Ratu Meli Saubulinayau, Greg Brown and Joeli Mateyawa were in action against Komo yesterday in their first match.

Mateyawa who is also Cricket Fiji’s Senior Development Officer says they are playing their part in giving back to the sport.

“Cricket is not about your age, you can play cricket in all age, you can see the masters, they been bowling, batting, running between wickets and catching that shows the skills they still have with them”.

14 teams are part of the competition which continues today at Suva’s Albert Park.

There’s two pools of seven teams and the competition will run for two weeks with the final to be played on April 9th.