Former England international cricket player, Kevin Pietersen has placed his prediction on which team will walk out victorious in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.

The cricket commentator believes the only way Pakistan can win is if England self-destructs.

He says the Babr Azam-led side will be eyeing the big prize but they can only take it if England is reckless and overconfident.

All talks will be proven true or otherwise tonight at 8 at the Melbourne Cricket ground.

