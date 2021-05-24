Home

Cricket

Former Afghanistan skipper resigns

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 31, 2021 4:12 pm

The match between Afghanistan and Namibia will be the last for Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan as he announces his retirement from cricket.

Afghanistan will lock horns with Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday and it will be Asghar Afghan’s last match for his side.

Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted saying Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals surpassing Indian legend MS Dhoni by one extra win.

They say the respect his decision and expressed gratitude for his service to the country.

Afghanistan will face Namibia at 10pm tonight.

