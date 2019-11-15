Cricket
India players in isolation after restaurant visit
January 3, 2021 7:36 am
India Captain Rohit Sharma
Five Indian players are in isolation as a precaution after a video on social media showed them eating indoors at a Melbourne restaurant.
They are Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and Navdeep Saini, all part of India’s Test squad to play Australia next week .
The five will be isolated from other players but are still able to train.
Both teams are investigating to determine whether bio-secure protocols for the tour have been breached.
The tour is being played with restrictions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The third Test begins next Wednesday.
