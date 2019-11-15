India players in isolation after restaurant visit

Five Indian players are in isolation as a precaution after a video on social media showed them eating indoors at a Melbourne restaurant.

They are Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and Navdeep Saini, all part of India’s Test squad to play Australia next week .

The five will be isolated from other players but are still able to train.

Both teams are investigating to determine whether bio-secure protocols for the tour have been breached.

The tour is being played with restrictions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The third Test begins next Wednesday.