First T10 Cricket Bash underway

Marking the return of Cricket after COVID-19, Cricket Fiji today hosted a first ever T10 Bash competition.

This is a new format organized as the first step towards some form of normalcy following the lifting of restrictions.

It is also the first time that Cricket Fiji is hosting a local club competition.

Chief Executive Alex Konrote says the event is to allow players to familiarize themselves with the new format.

“Today is just to gage, I think the teams are just gaging on how they’ll approach the T10. Whether there’ll be any brains behind it or just all brong”

The event will be held in Nadi and Lautoka next week where eight teams are expected to participate.

A women’s T10 competition will commence the following week at Queen Victoria School in Tailevu where five women’s teams have registered.