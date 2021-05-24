First official tournament for Women’s Cricket

For the first time in Cricket Fiji history, there will be an official women’s tournament.

Cricket Fiji will host the inaugural event tomorrow at Albert Park with matches starting at 8am.

Some new teams from Viti Levu will be part of the tournament including newbies from Tailevu, Serua and Tailevu North.

Acting Chief Executive Sitiveni Rokoro says the tournament will feature 10 teams and the best players will be scouted for the national extended women’s team for the upcoming Pacific Cup in Vanuatu.

“We have a new team coming all the way from Tailevu North, one from Tailevu, a team from Komo, Rotuma is also playing in this tournament and Serua.”

These new teams will tussle with some household sides in the likes of Ono, Moce, Suva and two teams from Nadi.

The four-day tournament starts tomorrow and ends on Friday.