First ever T20I clash for Netherland and India

The Netherlands will face India for the first time in a T20 International when they meet tonight at 7 in their Super 12 World Cup clash.

India comes into the match as outright favorites after Virat Kholi led them to a thrilling win over Pakistan.

Nevertheless, the Netherlands have been keeping their heads high with captain Scott Edwards saying this will be a huge match for them.

He says to play against one of the best teams in the world at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground is a surreal feeling for the whole team.