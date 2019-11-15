First ever T10 Women’s cricket bash starts in Suva

Six teams started the first ever Cricket Fiji T10 Women’s Bula Bash League today at the Bidesi ground in Suva.

The teams have been preparing in the last couple of weeks and Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote says it’s been so heartwarming to see so many new players.

Konrote says many young talents were on show today and they are pleased that even a team came all the way from Nadi.

We’ve had it planned for a while we were supposed to have it in December last year and that was postponed because of measles and then everything that’s been happening up until now but to get it off the ground we didn’t expect this many teams we were looking at four down this side but we got six and we happy that Nadi decided to join as well’.

The six teams includes Moce Harold, Island Sinas, Serua Diamonds, Ono-I-Lau Sixers,Nadi Jetsetters and Northland.

Meanwhile, the Men’s T10 Bula Bash is currently underway at Albert Park in Suva.