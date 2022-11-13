Final T20 World Cup battle set for tonight

[Source: Supplied]

The ICC T20 World Cup final will see a battle between England’s batting line-up against Pakistan’s bowling attack.

England has players capable of wielding the willow right down to number 11.

Pakistan, on the other hand, depend on their dangerous bowling attack to dominate.

Both teams came through a similar path with a slim chance of making the semi-final at one point of the tournament

However they held on, surpassing the knockout stage with convincing wins over the opposition.

England and Pakistan both know that at the end of the competition at the Melbourne Cricket Ground tonight only one will be crowned the champion.

Tonight’s final starts at 8.