Fiji’s prep for T20 Regional Qualifier halted

The road to the Fiji Cricket men’s teams International Cricket Council World T20 Regional Qualifiers has come to a halt.

Fiji Cricket President Alex Konrote has confirmed inlight of the COVID-19 pandemics, the ICC has postponed the T20 Regional Qualifier.

Like all other sports, Fiji Cricket is waiting for the situation at hand to die down before making any decision in regards to the AGM.

Konrote says until they get further notice from ICC everything has been put on hold.

“This year the Men’s cricket team was supposed to the ICC World Cup Qualifier in the East-Asia Pacific Region. The venue for that was supposed to be Indonesia or Malaysia. Again that has been put on hold until we get further notice again that has been put on hold.”

The T20 regional features Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Vanuatu all competing in the four-day ICC World T20 East-Asia Pacific A Qualifier.

Korote also adds the Annual General Meeting that was scheduled for this months has been postponed indefinitely.