Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Vanua Levu under severe threat|TC Yasa continues to head our way|Developers defy crane removal directive|Malolo starts to experience heavy rain|We do not want a repeat of TC Winston: Navutovuto|Save the Children ready to assist|Traders warned of Price Gouging|Weather to worsen tonight says Atalifo|Police activates Cyclone Response Operations as TC Yasa moves closer|Fijians told to expect electricity supply disruptions|Funds available for TC Yasa emergency costs: Sayed-Khaiyum|Fijians in flood prone areas not taking any risks|People of Vuna in Taveuni prepare for TC Yasa|Businesses in Labasa have begun preparations for TC Yasa|Limited bus services from tonight says FBOA|All sea services to cease from midnight|Over 600,000 people to be affected by TC Yasa|TC Yasa to pass through Bligh Waters|NFA stands ready to assist Fijians|TC Yasa could be as strong as TC Winston|Cabinet discusses possible curfew times|Bus and Taxi commuters urged to plan their trips|Roads closed in the North|Shipping services halted|Matacawalevu villagers prepare for the worst|
Full Coverage

Cricket

Fiji women prepares for East-Asia Pacific Cricket qualifiers

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 15, 2020 4:35 pm

Cricket Fiji is working around the clock to prepare the national women’s team for international competitions next year.

2021 will be a vital year for the Fiji women’s side as they will compete in the East-Asia Pacific qualifiers in Samoa.

The tournament will be a pathway to the 2023 International Cricket Council Women’s T20 World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote says they are working with their High-Performance Unit to get the squad ready for the next season.

“For the women, we are starting now with preparations. We haven’t yet named a squad. The squad will be named in April. Well, the aim is just to upskill them. Next year we have the men’s and women’s international tournaments which are scheduled for I think September or October.”

Konrote says so far, they are impressed with the preparations.

Cricket Fiji is also calling on more interested women to join the sport before a final squad will be named after the trials in April 2021.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.