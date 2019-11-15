Cricket
Fiji women prepares for East-Asia Pacific Cricket qualifiers
December 15, 2020 4:35 pm
Cricket Fiji is working around the clock to prepare the national women’s team for international competitions next year.
2021 will be a vital year for the Fiji women’s side as they will compete in the East-Asia Pacific qualifiers in Samoa.
The tournament will be a pathway to the 2023 International Cricket Council Women’s T20 World Cup.
Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote says they are working with their High-Performance Unit to get the squad ready for the next season.
“For the women, we are starting now with preparations. We haven’t yet named a squad. The squad will be named in April. Well, the aim is just to upskill them. Next year we have the men’s and women’s international tournaments which are scheduled for I think September or October.”
Konrote says so far, they are impressed with the preparations.
Cricket Fiji is also calling on more interested women to join the sport before a final squad will be named after the trials in April 2021.